Washington County

Josh Duggar’s latest appeal has been denied by a federal judge, People magazine reports.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star wanted the judge to vacate his conviction for possession of child sexual abuse material. Duggar claimed his constitutional rights were violated.

Court records obtained by People, state that U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied Duggar’s claim because he filed his motion too late.

Brooks stated that the U.S. Attorney's Office received the appeal more than a month after the deadline, and that the court received a copy even later.

Duggar cited the "prison mailbox rule” gives leeway on deadlines as long as the motions mailed in the "internal mailing system on or before the last day for filing.”

Brooks, however, did not believe Duggar’s testimony regarding the mailing of the docs.

The judge wrote, "The Court can grant Mr. Duggar one coincidence. Perhaps even two or three odd happenstances. But Mr. Duggar is asking the Court to believe something akin to a magic bullet theory — a sequential chain of events that defies common sense. Collectively, this chain of events — where Murphy's law was lurking at every turn — is simply not credible."

Josh was arrested in April 2021, and he was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. In May 2022, Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

His initial release date was August 2032, but according to People magazine his sentence has been extended multiple times.

Now, Josh is scheduled to be released from FCI Seagoville in Texas on February 2, 2033.

In March, his younger brother Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.