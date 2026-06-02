JoJo Siwa Suffers Concussion & ‘Gnarly’ Eye Infection

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JoJo Siwa is in good spirits, despite a golf cart accident.

In an Instagram video, Siwa revealed that she suffered a concussion after falling off her golf cart.

She said, "I was turning left, wheel got locked, cart malfunctioned, went in fast circles, threw me off.”

After she fell off, she landed on her neck and hit her head.

Near the end of video, Siwa noted that she could have been “seriously injured,” but was “grateful” that she came out rather unscathed.

In the video, Siwa also had an eye patch on because she was battling a “gnarly” eye infection that is “unrelated” to the incident.

Removing the eye patch for a few seconds, she told her followers, "If you don't want to see a scary-looking eye, please look away."

JoJo also included close-up photos of her injured eye.

She shared, "It’s been a very long week. With rest, my concussion has been recovering well. No where near 100 percent, but on a good track. My eye however, is taking longer than expected to come around."

Despite her injuries, it’s not stopping her from rehearsing for her tour.

She said, "It’s definitely a bit early to be going back into everything and I have to be very careful of not being 100 percent recovered. But the greatest saying in Hollywood, which I’m realizing to be true: the show must go on. If you see me with sunglasses on, just know, I’m not being a dramatic diva, just taking care of my eye giving it a bit of relief.”

A few months ago, JoJo was admitted to the hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst.

At the time, she told her followers, "So long story short, every time that I’ve been dancing for the last couple of days or even just walking, like anything, my stomach would just really, really hurt. And I don’t know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, 'Oh, maybe it’s that time of the month, maybe it’s a cramp, I don’t know.'"