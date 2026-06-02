Jennifer Lopez on ‘Off Campus’ Homage & Her Twins Graduating High School (Exclusive)

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein sat down with “Extra” to chat about their new rom-com “Office Romance.”

Jennifer was flattered that Brett wrote the part for her, saying, “Listen, anytime anybody writes something for me, it's super flattering, right? And it doesn't happen all the time. When I read it, it was funny. It was touching. It was romantic and it had a different edge to it than my other romantic comedies.”

She said she puts it up there with her past hits like "Monster-in-Law,” "Maid in Manhattan,” and “The Wedding Planner."

Lopez went on, "This one I feel is just as good, if not better and funnier than some of those. So I'm excited for people to see it.”

Brett gushed, “I think I am the biggest fan. I'd take that test.”

Explaining why, he said, “I think she is a phenomenal artist. I think it is extraordinary to do as many different things as she has done at the level that she has done them with the success that she has done them and how it seems to transcend time and... you forget how many f**king bangers she has in her catalog.”

He went on, "I also genuinely — as much as I think she is beloved — I think she's underrated as an actor. I think she's a fantastic actor."

Showing off her body in a barely there bikini in one scene, J.Lo said, “You know that you're going to be on screen… you got to be prepared… it's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent.”

Brett also had to show some skin, and said it's “just working out and protein.” Goldstein confessed he felt pressure, “Of course I did… I'm doing a scene with this one.”

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Plus, Jennifer reacted to that gone viral "Off Campus" moment, where Mika Abdalla wore a version of her iconic green Grammys dress and danced to "On the Floor."

Jennifer shared, “I was blown away, I was. It was fantastic. First of all, I just was enjoying the show, but then to see what happened with the song after that and how viral it went. And then we met up and did a TikTok together, which was so much fun... it's funny that a song that you made 15 years ago could go back into the charts… It’s incredible."

She continued, "And it also says a lot about the music business in a way like how these songs that you made that you love can actually all of a sudden be introduced to a whole new generation in a different way. And it’s fantastic. I loved it. I loved it and I thought it was really clever the way they did it. I like the show a lot. I think it's kind of emotionally intelligent in a way, even though it's sexy and young and fun.”

Looking back on another fashion moment, she reviewed her 2024 Met Gala look. Jennifer reflected, "You know, it's funny, that was a tough time in my life at the time. I remember I had lost a lot of weight. I had just finished ‘Kiss of the Spiderwoman,' and for me, like, it's a Schiaparelli dress and I'm obsessed with Schiaparelli and Daniel Roseberry. And so for that reason alone, it's like an iconic moment for me, for myself. But when I look at it, I remember it was a tough time... I look at those pictures and I feel like I look sad.”

Jennifer also opened up about her twins Max and Emme going off to college. She shared, “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves. They all got into all five colleges that they applied to… each one got a scholarship to a school… And I just felt like they worked so hard. I watched how hard they worked from the time when school gets serious in like the fifth grade, you know, and they just worked hard.”

She went on, “They have ADHD and so they learn differently and there was struggles and times and I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do and they're good people. They're loving, good-hearted people.”

Lopez gushed, “I always say them, 'What do I say?' And they said, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right.' And they still, you know, sometimes will quote that back to me… so I'm very, very proud of both of them.”