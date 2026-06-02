Cardi B, Benson Boone & BTS to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

In a statement, Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia said, "The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights, and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today. From global superstars to fan-favorite icons, we’re excited to once again deliver an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere — whether they’re in the arena, listening across our stations nationwide or watching on Disney+ and Hulu.”