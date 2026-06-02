Celebrity News June 02, 2026
Cardi B, Benson Boone & BTS to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026
The lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival has just been announced!
The two-day event will feature performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson.
More performers will be announced at a later date.
Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 18 and September 19.
In a statement, Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia said, "The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights, and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today. From global superstars to fan-favorite icons, we’re excited to once again deliver an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere — whether they’re in the arena, listening across our stations nationwide or watching on Disney+ and Hulu.”
For pre-sale and ticket information, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.