Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers Bring the Funny to Hilarious ‘Celebrity Substitute’ Premiere (Exclusive Clip)

“Celebrity Substitute” is back with a new season, and “Extra” has an exclusive clip!

The Season 3 premiere features Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, who co-host the "Las Culturistas” podcast, acting as substitute teachers to a group of elementary school kids.

Bowen and Matt try to teach the kids about podcasting and how to create a hook. Watch!

Using an example from their own show, Bowen says their hook is a segment called "I Don’t Think So, Honey."

Matt tells the kids, “What you do is you say, 'I don't think so, honey,’ and then you think, ‘Hmm, what's something in pop culture that I don't like very much? If you could say for one minute exactly what you think about this thing, what would you say?'"

One girls sounds off on state testing, while another gives her “hot take” on bacon!

Watch the clip above!