‘Beauty and the Beast’ Singer Peabo Bryson Dead at 75

Splash News

“Beauty and the Beast” singer Peabo Bryson has died at the age of 75.

According to TMZ, Bryson suffered a stroke before his death.

Sources told the outlet that Bryson was “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him" when he passed on Tuesday.

Bryson’s family also confirmed his death to People magazine.

In a statement, they said, “We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

The eight-time Grammy winner is most known for Disney duets like “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

Bryson’s other hits include “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” “Feel the Fire,” and “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again.”

During his music career, Bryson released 20 studio albums.