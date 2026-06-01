Taylor Swift Announces Original Song for 'Toy Story 5'

Swift continued, "You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”

"I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first 'Toy Story’ movie,” she went on. "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”