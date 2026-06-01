Celebrity News June 01, 2026
Taylor Swift Announces Original Song for 'Toy Story 5'
Taylor Swift is on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack!
She announced the news on Instagram, writing, "It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠.”
Swift continued, "You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”
"I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first 'Toy Story’ movie,” she went on. "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”
Fans can head to TaylorSwift.com now to pre-order collector’s edition CDs and head to the theater June 19 to see “Toy Story 5."