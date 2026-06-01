Summer in Vegas Means Mega Music Acts, Fireworks & Pool Parties!

It's a giant summer of music in Las Vegas!

Kenny Chesney and No Doubt are rocking the Sphere, while Ed Sheeran, Karol G and ACDC are taking over Allegiant Stadium.

Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Mark Anthony and New Kids on the Block will be there too! Vegas truly has a ticket for every taste this summer.

And one of the largest free concert series, Downtown Rocks, features 16 chart-topping artists headlining Fremont Street.

Plus, Vegas is turning America’s 250th birthday into an eight-week party, lighting up the desert sky with pyrotechnics all summer long.

Summer also means peak pool season. Omnia Day Club, Las Vegas' newest hot spot, is already making a big splash on the strip.

Down the strip at Wynn, EDM superstars like Calvin Harris, the Chain Smokers, and Marshmallow headline Encore Beach Club.

Live Beach Club at Fontainebleau is the only spot you'll find John Summit and David Guetta.