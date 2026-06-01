Robin Quivers Announces She's 'Cancer-Free!'

MEGA

“The Howard Stern Show’s” Robin Quivers shared a big health announcement on Monday’s show.

Quivers, 73, told listeners, “I’m cancer-free!”

The happy news comes 14 years after Robin was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

Stern told her, "This is honestly the best news ever."

He said, "Robin kicked cancer's ass. They said it couldn't be done.”

Howard recalled the moment Quivers told him she beat cancer, saying, "I get the chills now even thinking about it. You know what I mean, when you just can't believe something?"

He went on, "I couldn't believe it. And really, I've said this to Robin privately, but I would like to say it on the air. Like, this is really a miracle."

The shock jock praised the way Robin handled her cancer battle.

“I've watched the whole thing,” he said. “She took charge of her health. She started to do all the right things. She never deviated, and she really took it seriously."

How does she feel now? Robin shared, "I feel like a brand-new person.”

Stern teased, "Do me a favor. Don't go out and get hit by a car."