Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds Make Red-Carpet Debut After Years of Dating

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Minka Kelly, 45, and Dan Reynolds, 38, are red-carpet official!

The couple posed together at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on May 30 after more than three years of dating.

Minka stunned in an orange sequin dress, while Dan wore a beige suit with a black T-shirt.

The actress and Imagine Dragons frontman started dating in 2022. While they are a private couple, they were just spotted last month at the L.A. Lakers NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

Kelly also posted a sweet tribute to Dan on Instagram for his birthday last July.

Instagram

She wrote, “This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict - simply by being himself. By embodying true masculinity. The kind that is vulnerable, honest and loving.”

Minka said, “I thought I knew kindness. Love. Patience. Generosity. Care. I thought I knew how to be gentle. And then I met him.”

She continued, “Watching him father and love his babies. Honoring and respecting their beautiful mother. Doing everything he can to be absolutely everything everyone needs from him. Finding ways every day to light up the lives of the ones so lucky enough to be loved by him.”

Kelly went on, “His benevolence, his priorities, his values, and his honesty are all rooted in love. And as a result, we all feel safe and at ease in his orbit.”

She told him, “Thank you for loving me. Thank you for blessing my life in ways I never thought possible - but always dreamed of. I love you, Dan. Happiest birthday to you. Now let’s dance!”

In 2024, Dan opened up to People magazine about how he got to know Minka. He said a friend introduced them, but at the time she was overseas in the U.K.

They talked on the phone and began sharing their work. He would send her songs he was working on and she sent him excerpts from her memoir.

He explained, “It ended up being a really beautiful thing and brought us a lot closer. I think it helped us both kind of understand each other on a deeper level quite quickly.”

Reynolds continued, “It was a really strange and awesome way to meet someone because I was hearing all her life stories from youth to now, and she had a really hard, colorful, beautiful life. Getting to read it all before you even meet somebody… I’ve never had that kind of introduction to someone.”