James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Heather McComb Remarries

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Heather McComb, James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife, remarried over the weekend.

McComb wed actor Scott Michael Campbell in a ceremony in Missoula on Saturday.

Heather, 49, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says surround[ed] by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana. Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by.”

She continued, “God is so good. Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker! You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget. We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!”

Scott shared a post on his account that read, “BEYOND BLESSED for the most AMAZING week getting married to the BEAUTIFUL soul who is @heatmccomb ❤️❤️ THANK YOU to ALL of our friends and family and all our newfound Friends and family!”

Heather stunned in a lace wedding gown that featured a long train. She accessorized with a cross necklace and veil.

For his part, Scott looked handsome in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

It was just three months ago that McComb’s ex-husband James died following a battle with colorectal cancer. Heather and James were married from 2003-2010.

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A day after his passing, McComb remembered the “Dawson’s Creek” star.

Heather wrote on Instagram, “I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James. I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply.”

McComb also included a throwback photo of herself with Van Der Beek.

She shared, “This picture is from my 21st birthday. ‘Dawson's Creek’ hadn’t even aired yet. This is how I will always see James innocent, kind and pure of heart. What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.”

"I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged," McComb went on. "James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him. He shined so bright yet was so humble and human. Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone.”

Heather showed some love for James’ wife Kimberly, writing, “How [Kimberly] showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire.”

James and Kimberly tied the knot in 2010, a year after he called it quits with Heather.

Along with calling Kimberly and James “true soulmates,” she noted, “James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all.”

Heather closed her lengthy post with, “I love you James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again you sweet soul you. Prayers up.”