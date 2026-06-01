Emily Blunt & Josh O'Connor Talk Aliens & Obama Visit to 'Disclosure Day' Set (Exclusive)

Universal Pictures

Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor sat down with “Extra” to talk about their new alien sci-fi thriller “Disclosure Day.”

Emily raved about Steven Spielberg, saying, “It was just this extraordinary aliveness and spontaneity that happened on the set to see him conceive these shots in the spur of the moment, how his brain works, his desire to make audiences feel something, his availability to us as actors for every annoying question we wanted to pepper him with. He's the kindest, most extraordinary man in the world."

Josh noted, “He's still like an independent filmmaker. He’s still this excited boy who loves film, loves stories… and loves actors and is brilliant with notes. It was a dream.”

Since "Disclosure Day” is about the existence of extraterrestrial life, Emily shared, "I think you can feel that it has reached a sort of critical mass of, like, wanting to know. I think there is a sense that if we aren't alone, wouldn't it actually be a really positive, exciting thing to know that? I think it might be arrogant to imagine that we're the only civilization in the universe.”

Josh added, “To me, it's very obvious that we’re not alone… The question of whether they visited us is sort of up in the air for me.”

He said the world feels “quite hostile and fractured” these days, so "what better way of uniting us than some humility. And so in that sense I think it would be wonderful."

They also dished on filming a crazy Spielberg action scene where their car gets dragged by a train.

Blunt said, "You kind of dream of being in a Steven Spielberg action sequence. You sort of hope you're going to be in one... His are always so inventive and fresh how he does it.”

Josh confessed, “In my head, I was expecting to sort of watch stunt people do it and for there to be lots of green screens, you know? It was like we were… kicking through car windows and jumping…”

Emily interjected they had "another car pushing our car onto the railway.”

Laughing, she added, "We were very willing to get whiplash for Steven Spielberg."

Emily also excitedly recalled the day former President Barack Obama visited the set.

Blunt explained, "Steven said we were all cringe-ily, like, silent when he walked in because we were such a gregarious, noisy bunch. And then everyone was like [silent] when [President Obama] came in."

She shared, "I had this acid wash '80s denim jacket that I had put on his chair. I didn't realize it was his chair. And he came and sat down and he went, 'Oh, what is this?' I went, 'This is for you. I heard you loved acid washed denim.'"