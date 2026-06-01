Anna Faris Emotional Over 'Scary Movie' Reunion Wayans Brothers (Exclusive)

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“Scary Movie” stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Anna Faris chatted with “Extra” about “Scary Movie 6.”

Marlon talked seeing test screenings with audiences and teased, "I know what the journey is and... the last third of the movie just takes off and you slide home. It doesn't give you a chance to breathe. It's just like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, the end!"

Anna also spoke about being emotional about being back with the Wayans brothers and how it always bothered her when the franchise was taken from them.

Faris said, "I'm emotional about it. It's ridiculous. I never thought that ‘Scary Movie' and emotion would be combined in my brain.”

She explained, “When they got their franchise taken away from them after 'Scary Movie 2,' I went on to do 'Scary Movie 3' and ‘4,' and then years pass. I never got to thank Keenen [Ivory Wayans] and it always bothered me. It always bothered me, too, how, like, Hollywood didn't seem to understand comedy.”

Fast-forwarding to today, she said, “I got to be a part of this and thank them. Love it."

Marlon added, “We found some wonderful talent, and look at Regina [Hall] and Anna and the success of their careers... We still proud papas, you know, to see them shine."