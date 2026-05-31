Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Marry in London Ahead of 'So Glam' Palermo Ceremony

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Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner tied the knot Saturday morning in London, DailyMail.com reports.

The two wed in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, who met in 2024, were the picture-perfect couple!

She wore a bespoke white skirt suit by Schiaparelli with large gold buttons, white gloves, and a floppy white Stephen Jones hat.

Some believe Dua's look could be a tip of the hat to Bianca Jagger, who wore a similar white suit when she wed Mick Jagger 55 years ago.

Callum wore an elegant navy double-breasted suit, looking every bit as dapper as James Bond — a part for which is is reportedly being considered.

The couple emerged from the brief (30-40 minutes) ceremony to a shower of confetti from well-wishers, and exited in a black cab.

Now that they're man and wife, they will host friends and loved ones at a lavish second ceremony and will celebrate across three days in Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday-Saturday. The main event happens at the Villa Valguarnera, a 17th-century site in Bagheria about 10 miles outside Palermo.

DailyMail.com compares the highly anticipated wedding to the nuptials in the 1972 classic "The Godfather."

A friend tells the outlet, "Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved in the planning. They want it to be epic."