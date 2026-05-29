Simon Cowell’s Message to Susan Boyle as She Debuts Major Makeover! (Exclusive)

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Simon Cowell and the gang are gearing up for Season 21 of “America’s Got Talent,” which marks Simon’s 10th judging anniversary!

He talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and joked, “Nobody told me. I didn’t get an award.”

So maybe no award, but Simon’s reward is a lifetime of “Got Talent” moments, like the one from “Britain’s Got Talent” that put them on the map, Susan Boyle. She was the unpolished and eccentric Scot who shocked the judges and the world in 2010 with her rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream.”

The show turned Susan into a global phenomenon with over 25 million albums sold. But Simon still has some regrets.

Terri said, “You recently spoke about Susan Boyle’s audition and saying how awful you, Piers [Morgan], and Amanda [Holden] were when she came out onstage.”

Simon shared, “Susan is a real character and I think at the corner of my eye, I must have seen her messing around in the wings or something because I thought she was a comedian, a stand-up comedian, and yeah, there is that famous awful look between me and Piers, and that’s just one side of me. That’s what we were like on the day. And I wanted people to show that you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

Boyle recently took to Instagram to debut a new look and seemingly tease new music.

Cowell said he has not seen her new look, so Terri explained, “She’s got like a bob and she’s wearing a fur coat and sunglasses.”

Simon gushed, “I absolutely adore her. She did more good for our show than probably any other contestant.”

Terri said, “So, what craziness are we going to see this season?”

He replied, “I hope a lot.”

One new change, Simon invited the contestants into his actual L.A. home.

“It was really, really good to be able to sit down with each contestant for about, you know, 20, 30 minutes or whatever it was on the first day and actually really, really get to know them,” he said. “I really made the point, which is, look, ‘You’re here as my guest. Eat, drink, do whatever you want’ to the point apparently one of the contestants found a bedroom and took a shower.”

Simon is clearly calming with age. He’s now a family man with his fiancée Lauren and their son Eric. They were taking it easy in Britain’s famous quaint and quiet Cotswolds’ rolling hills and centuries-old villages.

Lauren and dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who’s staying at Simon’s, even crashed the interview and teased a prank coming up on “AGT.”