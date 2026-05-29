Celebrity News May 29, 2026
Madonna Reveals Intimate Secret About John F. Kennedy Jr.
Madonna just offered some blush-worthy insight into her love life.
While promoting her new album “Confessions II,” the singer chatted with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob The Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez and ID’s Marcello Gutierrez for Grindr.
In a video posted on YouTube, Lopez quizzes Madonna on her past lovers, asking, “Who was your best d**k down?”
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Madonna insisted, “I’m only going to name dead people,” before whispering, “John Kennedy Jr.”
Her answer stunned the group, who replied, “Shut up!”
When Lopez said he’s heard similar before, Madonna said, “Mmm hmm.”
Raul told her, “You’re the third person I’ve heard say that.”
Madonna replied, “So you know it’s true."
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According to the 2024 book “JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography,” Madonna and JFK Jr. had a “fling” in the 1980s.
A book source claimed it was “all about physical attraction, it wasn’t going to be anything beyond that.”
Madonna’s other late lovers include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Luke Perry and Tupac Shakur.