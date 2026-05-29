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Joan Cusack made a splash at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in London.

The appearance marked her first time on a red carpet in 11 years!

The 63-year-old actress looked chic in a crisp white blouse, long black skirt and glasses. She wore her brunette hair short.

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She is the voice of the cowgirl doll Jessie in the beloved Pixar and Disney “Toy Story” franchise.

Cusack was joined at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square by her fellow voice actors like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Greta Lee.

Joan also posed for photos with Richard Burke, her husband of 30 years.

Cusack did not attend the “Toy Story 4” premieres back in 2019, and her last arrivals photo is from an Emmy pre-party in 2015.

Joan and her brother John Cusack have been starring in movies and television since the 1980s.