'Baylen Out Loud': Baylen's Tics Take Over as She Meets Mall Santa (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “Baylen Out Loud”!

Baylen and Colin visit a mall to meet Santa, and Baylen’s tics are triggered.

She explains in the video, "Malls are just a huge overwhelming stimulating environment for me just because of everything that’s going on, the noise, all the people everywhere.”

Baylen added, "If there's long lines and if I have to wait in the long lines… Like I get anxious to go out in public… I don’t want to have to explain myself.”

The reality star added, "It just can be a lot. I don't need to get any more tic ideas.”

As they wait in line to take photos with Santa, Baylen is faced with some tics.

Afterward, she explained, “I really didn't want to say anything that's really could hurt anybody."