Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Files to Legally Change His Name

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son Maddox is requesting to legally change his name, TMZ reports.

The 24-year-old has filed legal documents to drop Pitt, making his full name Maddox Chivan Jolie.

TMZ adds that the request has not been granted yet.

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Maddox isn’t using his dad’s name professionally either. He recently served as assistant director on Angelina’s film “Couture” and dropped Pitt from his name in the credits.

Some of Maddox’s siblings have also stopped using Pitt.

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Zahara, 21, used “Zahara Marley Jolie” while graduating from Spelman College earlier this month.

In May 2024, Shiloh, now 20, filed to legally change her name, while that same month Vivienne, now 17, used only the last name Jolie in the playbill for “The Outsiders,” the Broadway play she worked on with her mom.

Angelina and Brad also share Pax, 22, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, 17.