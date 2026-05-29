Television May 29, 2026
'90 Day Fiancé': Pao Feels Like ‘Dead Cow’ During Intimacy with Russ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the season premiere of “90 Day: The Last Resort.”
As the couples take turns diving into their relationship issues, Paola and Russ talk about their intimacy struggles, like the “distance” between them.
Since their 6-year-old son sleeps with them in a bed, the couple admit that it does affect their sex life.
Pao says that sometimes it’s easier to just get it over with and lay there like a “dead cow,” leaving the group astounded and amused!
“90 Day: The Last Resort” premieres Monday, June 1, on TLC.