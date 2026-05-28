Why 'Summer House' Stars Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke Haven't Filed for Divorce

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Five months after their headline-making split, “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have yep to file for divorce!

What’s the hold-up?

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who might know why the spouses are slow rolling the end of their nearly five-year marriage.

He said, “There’s still a lot of things to sort through, including financials. He has his Lover Boy brand and they also don’t have a prenuptial agreement.”

“In fact, we’re told he’s taking the J.Lo and Ben Affleck route and that he doesn’t want her to look like the villain and he wants to let her take the lead on this,” Greer added.

Could Amanda’s new relationship with West Wilson have an impact on the possible divorce?

Carols weighed in, “[Kyle] was backing off before, but if you’re watching the reunion that’s airing now, you’ll see that he’s very emotional. He’s very sensitive and he’s still looking out for her. He cares a lot.”

In the reunion, Kyle told West, "I thought I knew you, man. I’ve been going back and forth between feeling concerned and betrayed.”