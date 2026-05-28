‘RHOC’ Alum Kelly Dodd Breaks Silence on Revenge Porn Reports

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Kelly Dodd, a "Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, is addressing reports she is facing revenge porn charges.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Dodd "unlawfully and intentionally” distributed footage of a Jane Doe having sex and masturbating.

Kelly and her husband Rick Leventhal told “Extra” in a statement, "It's an absolute joke that prosecutors are pursuing this case instead of going after real criminals with real victims. We can't go into detail on the case because of this afternoon's court appearance, but TMZ's description of the alleged 'revenge porn’ is completely false and we have no idea where they came up with that. This is a complete waste of the court's time and we will tell the entire story tonight, including sharing text messages and other receipts, on our Rick & Kelly Show on Patreon.com."

The couple also took to Instagram to address the allegations.

Dodd said a media outlet reached out about the accusations and she thought, “What in the actual F is going on here?” She added, “It is hilarious to me by the way.”

Rick added, “We can’t tell you much right now, because Kelly hasn’t gone to court yet. We can confirm that Kelly is going to court.”

He insisted the media got "most of the facts wrong."

Turning to Kelly, he added, “I know you can’t wait to reveal the truth.”

Dodd said, “This is so insane and I know it is somebody in my family that is putting this stuff out there.”

She hinted, “You know who it is,” adding, “I just got a text message on Rick’s phone."

According to TMZ, Dodd recorded the revenge porn footage while the victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The reality star is accused of sharing the material around Aug. 29, 2025, resulting in severe emotional distress to the alleged victim.

TMZ adds that according to the docs, Kelly and the Jane Doe agreed to keep the assets private.

The legal docs also state that around the time the revenge porn was allegedly distributed, Dodd threatened to injure the woman, her property and her family.

According to TMZ, Kelly is facing a total of three misdemeanor charges, including one battery charge for an alleged incident in June 2025 involving a different victim.

Dodd has a scheduled court hearing at 2:30 p.m. today.