Model Natalia Vodianova Expecting Baby #6 at 44

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Model Natalia Vodianova, 44, is expecting again!

Natalia is pregnant with her sixth child, third with husband Antoine Arnault.

The pregnancy was announced in the new June/July issue of Vogue France.

For the issue, Natalia was interviewed by Claire Thomson Jonville.

On the Vogue France’s Instagram page, a post quoting Claire reads, "Between two runway shows, at the start of the year, Natalia Vodianova confided in me that she was pregnant. Her sixth child, at 44. I knew immediately that she had to be our summer cover star.”

“During our conversation, Natalia perfectly incarnates this kind of motherhood, chosen and fully owned. She was reflective on how fortunate she is to have this chance,” Jonville continued. "Motherhood has become a political subject. In France, “demographic rearmament” has forced its way into public debate and with it, a quiet pressure on women’s bodies and choices. We reject that framing entirely.”

According to Claire, the issue puts the focus on the complexity of fertility, saying, "Women who choose, who wait, who find other ways, who step back, who persist. A celebration of freedom.”

Vodianova is already a mom to Roman, 10, and Maxim, 12, her two kids with Antoine. She also shares three kids Lucas, 25, Neva, 20, Viktor, 19, with ex Justin Portman.