Michael B. Jordan’s Mom Donna on His Support in Her Health Battle (Exclusive)

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Donna Jordan’s son, Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan, is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars! She’s a proud mom and a woman on a mission.

“Extra’s” own Terri Seymour spoke with Donna, who has been helping others struggling with the autoimmune disease lupus ever since she was diagnosed with it herself three decades ago.

Terri, who has also battled lupus, has joined the fight alongside Lupus L.A. board member Donna.

With her daughter Coco and her partner Clark Mallon by her side, Terri was honored with a Loop Award at Lupus L.A.’s "Cuisine for a Cause" Fundraiser.

Donna commented, “It was a beautiful evening. It was such a pleasure to be able to honor you as being, you know, an ambassador.”

As for why lupus is hard to diagnose, Donna explained, “It mimics so many different conditions, autoimmune conditions.”

She added, “Sometimes, the symptoms are so subtle. When we talk about fatigue or when we talk about stressed, feeling tired or achy, it could be so many different things."

Michael has been by his mom’s side in her 30-year fight with the disease, hosting Lupus LA events and bringing Donna long as his date to all of his award season red carpets this year!

Donna was somewhat worried that her lupus symptoms might make it too hard for her to handle the red carpets.

She overcame her fears though, saying, “None of that really mattered once I was there and once I was with him. He always makes me feel like, you know, that I’m the queen and that everything will be, you know, perfectly fine."

Donna called it “extra special” to see Michael make it in Hollywood.

She shared, “I was sort of like I guess what they would call a momager. Michael started when he was 11 years old. Because I was not able to work, I was able to take him to auditions.”

“All of this sort of came about, you know, as a result of me having lupus in a way,” Donna noted.

All of the days Donna drove her son from basketball practice to auditions paid off!