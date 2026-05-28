Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Bikini Body Secrets

Uncommon James

Kristin Cavallari celebrated the new Uncommon James Italian Summer collection in Miami on Thursday!

“Extra” spoke with Kristin, who hosted a yoga event.

She said, “We’re just getting a bunch of girls together just to have a nice, chill morning in Miami.”

Tonight, Cavallari will be showcasing her Uncommon James jewelry collection while hitting the runway during Miami Swim Week.

As for some bikini body secrets, Kristin emphasized, “Not drinking alcohol, eating really clean, getting a lot of sleep, working out.”

Cavallari stressed the importance of “consistency.”

Ahead of Miami Swim Week, Kristin also did a five-day detox, saying, “You get to eat food on it. You eat really clean, a lot of bone broth, protein, and veggies.”

What does Kristin think of the term wellness?

Kristin said it’s more about “the mental game” than physical, saying, “For me, sleep is a nonnegotiable. I have to get sleep, otherwise, I’m crabby.”

Kristin recently took part in the “Laguna Beach” reunion.

Reflecting on the reunion, Cavallari said, “It was really fun to get the whole gang back together.”

Cavallari is balancing it all, being a mom and the CEO of Uncommon James.