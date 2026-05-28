Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in 2021, but are they done having kids?

The stars share True, 8, and Tatum, 3, and talked about their embryos and his vasectomy on the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

At one point he asked her, “Should we have another one?” She replied, “No, I’m okay, but I do have some more embryos.”

She told him, “You signed them over to me anyway so I legally own them.” He agreed, “Yes, you do.”

The reality star later commented, “No more kids for you…” He told her, “No more kids unless it is coming from Khloé’s embryos.”

Kardashian asked Thompson, “Do you want to have more kids in the future?”

He told her, “I think I signed off for two embryos,” adding, “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it’d be coming from you.”

The basketball player also shares Prince, 9, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 4, with Marilee Nichols, and said he wasn’t interested in more “baby moms."

"I already have enough baby moms,” he said. "I don’t want no more. More than enough.”

Khloé teased him over who “helped you fix that decision,” and Tristan laughed.

She continued, “That was me. Tristan might have had a little ultimatum from me.”

Tristan replied, “What? Getting neutered? Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.”

Thompson indicated he was “stubborn” about it at first, saying, "Which is unfortunate, but it’s part of life. It’s part of the journey. So it is what it is.”

At this point the dad of four said he’s not planning to have any more children unless they come from “Khloé’s embryos.”

Kardashian, however, pointed out that Tristan did save “sperm in case you wanted to do that."

She recalled, “We saved sperm because I said, ‘What if you get married and your wife doesn’t have kids and you want to do that?’”

Khloé said, “You could also reverse it.”

He told her, “No. I’m not laying down on that table again.”

She insisted, “OK. It wasn’t bad. You were, like, up and walking.”