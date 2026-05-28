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Jennifer Lopez was in the hot seat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night.

The late-night host asked the “Office Romance” star about her love life, noting, “You’re single right now.”

J.Lo, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in early 2025, replied with a laugh, “Yes! I am. I should have done it sooner. I've been doing it all wrong. Trust me.”

Jimmy teased, "Would you consider becoming the next Bachelorette here on ABC?”

She insisted, "No, are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now. No, it's fantastic.”

Kimmel told her, “It seems too hard for you to meet people otherwise.”

Lopez wasn’t worried, saying, "I'll meet somebody, somewhere one day. If they are good enough.”

Jimmy made her laugh as he envisioned her on “The Bachelorette”!

“It would be great if we put you in a house with 25 weirdos, right?” he said. "Wouldn’t it be funny even just as a prank that they haven't met the Bachelorette yet and they're all, you know, kind of excited and then you walk out and they all sh*t their pants simultaneously.”

Jen doubled down, "I can’t. I can never. No, I can't do it. No, I'm good. I'm good right now.”

Lopez may be single for now, but fans can see the sparks fly between her and Brett Goldstein in their new movie “Office Romance.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the stars the premiere this week, and asked about their “electric” on-screen chemistry.

Terri wondered, “So, did that come naturally? Did you have to work at that? How did that work?”

Jen said, “You know, sometimes it is natural. Sometimes you have to work at it. With us, it was very kind of, like, easy right from the beginning.”

Brett added, “I think that, but then Jennifer is such a good actor, she could probably have chemistry with a bin. So, I don't know… For me, I go, 'Yeah, it was natural,' but for her, it might have been a real grind. I don't know.”

Jen, “No, not at all. It was super easy.”