A Matchmaker’s Take on Celebrity Prenups: They Can Strengthen the Relationship

Susan Trombetti, Exclusive Matchmaking

When celebrities get married fans immediately fixate on the fairy-tale elements, but behind the romance, industry insiders say there’s one near certainty that comes with a pairing of two big stars: a prenuptial agreement.

Celebrity matchmaker Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking says that in Hollywood, agreements like these are less about doubt and more about reality.

“In Hollywood and the celebrity world, prenups are very standard especially with the whirlwind romances and breakups that follow,” she explains. “For Taylor Swift, and her iconic fame and fortune, it only stands to reason that Taylor and Travis Kelce will sign one.”

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did not have a prenup, Trombetti says that’s “unusual.”

“They are a necessary evil and even though some are offended and feel that it bets against a marriage, as a matchmaker, I don’t think so,” she says.

“They have more to lose. Think of Taylor’s billion-dollar empire and her music catalogue and intellectual property. Travis himself is a growing brand,” she added.

“Some don’t find prenups wise or romantic, but I bet Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz sign one as well. You can’t have that level of fame and fortune that Harry has and risk it all,” she explained.

In fact, Trombetti argues that a well-structured prenup can actually strengthen a relationship rather than undermine it.

“Good prenups actually take a lot of stress off a marriage,” she says. “Usually the wealthier party wants to know someone chose them for love. There is nothing so unromantic as wondering if your intended only wants you for your money and lifestyle.”

That dynamic, she adds, is one reason celebrities often date within their own circles.

“They never know if someone is with them for the fame and fortune,” Trombetti noted.

The benefits of prenups become especially clear when relationships end. Trombetti points to several high-profile splits that were relatively smooth due to pre-arranged agreements.

“You only need to look at the clean financial breakups between famous stars due to their prenups,” she says, citing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as examples. She also highlights Kevin Costner’s divorce as “the best example of a prenup,” as it “held up very well during all the drama.”

Trombetti also believes they are not just reserved for A-listers.

“What about the rest of the mere mortals? Well, I advise my matchmaking clients to have one,” she said.

“You need to protect yourself financially,” she added. “For anyone with less than the person they are marrying, remember you are marrying for love and not money. Make sure you visit your own attorney and not their attorney, but it’s fair.”