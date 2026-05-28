'90 Day Fiancé': Ashia Packs Products for Maxwell's 'Glow-Up' (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!

Ashia is preparing for her trip to Nigeria by packing a full line-up of products for Maxwell's "glow-up.”

She shared, "I'm big on beauty and I'm big on Maxwell's self-care. So I'm bringing a lot of products ‘cause they don't have a lot of stuff in Nigeria. So I'm always pushing products on it. You know, I just had him at the esthetician. So, he just got a chemical peel.”

In a confessional she added, "I just always been a visionary. So I see the full potential in things before they're there. Like I already see the new him.”

Outlining her vision, she said, "Starting from the head and going down. I definitely would like Maxwell to have a fuller hairline. It's a little jagged. We call it the M. Of course, his skin. And it wouldn't be bad for him to get some braces.”

Ashia confessed, "I'm sure it's times where he feels like I'm going overboard, but he realizes once he sees the results that I'm right.”

She added, “This man going to be a model when I’m through with him."