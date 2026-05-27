Zac Brown & Kendra Scott Tie the Knot in Greece Wedding (Report)

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Singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott have gotten hitched!

TMZ reports the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santorini, Greece.

Sources told the outlet that the wedding took place at the Canaves Epitome Resort on Monday.

According to the outlet, Zac and Kendra’s kids were also in attendance at the destination wedding.

The wedding comes nearly a year after Zac popped the question to Kendra.

In the summer of 2025, they confirmed the engagement to People magazine, saying, "We are so happy and grateful that we found each other.”

At the time, a source told People they had been together for several months.

"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable,” the insider said.