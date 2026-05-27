Celebrity News May 27, 2026
Zac Brown & Kendra Scott Tie the Knot in Greece Wedding (Report)
Singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott have gotten hitched!
TMZ reports the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santorini, Greece.
Sources told the outlet that the wedding took place at the Canaves Epitome Resort on Monday.
According to the outlet, Zac and Kendra’s kids were also in attendance at the destination wedding.
The wedding comes nearly a year after Zac popped the question to Kendra.
In the summer of 2025, they confirmed the engagement to People magazine, saying, "We are so happy and grateful that we found each other.”
At the time, a source told People they had been together for several months.
"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable,” the insider said.
Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)View Story
Zac was previously married to Shelly Brown, but they split in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The exes share five children. Zac went on to marry Kelly Yazdi in 2023, but they split after less than a year of marriage. Kendra reportedly has three children.