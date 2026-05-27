Tina Fey & Will Forte Can’t Believe They’ve Never Reprised ’SNL’ Key Party (Exclusive)

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Tina Fey and Will Forte sit down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk about Season 2 of “The Four Seasons.”

Tina joked about killing off Steve Carell’s character Nick in Season 1, saying, "Listen, let's face it. It's going to be on my tombstone that it's the biggest mistake I ever made."

Should anyone else in the cast be worried? Fey insisted, "No. I wish I could do a murder every season just for the 'White Lotus' prestige of it all. No, everyone is safe this season from death."

Opening up about their characters Kate and Jack this season, Tina said, “So far so good. Listen, do they hit a ditch at some point? They always hit a ditch. But I think what’s relatable about them is that they really are committed. And I don't think you really ever worry like are they going to get a divorce? What they're trying to figure out is, like, are we just going to get weirder and weirder and weirder and be like two old weird people who don't talk to each other in the same house or are we going to really be able to stay connected and thrive?”

Will added of Jack, “What a rough place we're all in. Everyone's dealing with Nick's death in a different way… He was like my main male bud. So… it’s hitting me differently than everybody else, but she's what a wonderful wife she's being trying to protect me."

Plus, Tina and Will, who have known each other since “Saturday Night Live” days, reminisced about that iconic key party sketch!

Tina joked about the wigs, "My key party wig was probably, I don't know, worn by a child playing Annie."

Tina wondered, "How have we never been asked to come back and reprise those roles?”

Terri had to ask if their characters were married or siblings and Tina insisted, "It's never been clear, but they were swingers.”

Making a White Stripes reference, Will teased, "It's like Jack and Meg White. Nobody really knows."