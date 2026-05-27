‘Ready or Not 2’ Star Samara Weaving Welcomes First Child

Splash News

“Ready or Not 2” star Samara Weaving is now a mom!

Weaving, 34, has welcomed her first child with husband Jimmy Warden, People magazine confirms.

It’s unclear when Weaving gave birth, but she hit the red carpet for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event for her film “Carolina Caroline” with no visible baby bump earlier this week.

For her first post-baby public appearance, Samara opted for a form-fitting cream vest, pinstripe pants, and red pumps.

Samara announced her pregnancy in December.

Along with posting a series of pics of her growing baby bump, Samara quipped on Instagram, “Ready or Not: Here I Come 😏.”

Jimmy jokingly commented, “Congrats! Who is the dad?”

The pair have been married for five years.

Earlier this year, Samara revealed how they keep their relationship strong, telling People magazine, “When I'm away or if Jimmy's away shooting, we try not to go two and a half or three weeks [without seeing each other]."

Aside from their personal lives, Samara and Jimmy have also worked together on the professional front with their recent movie “Borderline.”

She quipped, “We got married but then COVID hit, so we had to cancel the wedding.”