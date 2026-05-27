Padma Lakshmi’s Diet & Fitness Secrets to Staying Bikini-Ready at 55! (Exclusive)

Splash News

Padma Lakshmi is what you get when beauty and foodie collide!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Padma about returning to the food competition space, this time on her terms, with her new series “America’s Culinary Cup.”

Lakshmi said, “It’s a pleasure to eat all that food.”

While she’s eating a bunch on the show, what's her secrets to staying bikini-ready at 55?

Padma kept it real, saying, “I don’t eat like I eat on the show, you know. At home… I eat mostly plant-based. I don’t eat a lot of red meat. I don’t eat a lot of sweets… I’ll have the occasional glass of champagne, tequila, and soda, but I’m not a big drinker.”

Lakshmi also hits the gym a lot. She shared, “I work out like two to three hours three times a week.”

Padma likes to “lift weights,” “jump rope,” or do some boxing!

As for the show itself, Padma dished, “I wanted it to be like a big, splashy sporting event!”

After signing off from Bravo’s “Top Chef” after 17 years, she didn’t think she would be back in the genre again.