Matthew Perry’s Former Assistant Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison

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Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison spoke to “Extra’s” Melissa McCarty outside of court as she and husband Keith Morrison arrived for the sentencing Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

In August 2024, Iwamasa pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine that resulted in death or serious bodily injury. Iwamasa is the fifth and final person to be sentenced in Perry’s death.

On Wednesday, Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine.

Judge Sherilyn Garnett told Iwamasa before giving out the sentence, "You were privy to his struggle with addiction. Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death."

After he heard the sentence, Iwamasa apologized to Perry’s family in the courtroom, saying, "I'm so sorry to all of you. You all know how much Matthew loved you. I'm so sorry to have done illegal acts. I will forever regret it and I will take it to my grave and be a cautionary tale and make better choices than I did.”

Bill Robles

He added, "I'm horribly, horribly sorry and I offer my condolences to you.”

Suzanne believes Iwamasa betrayed her son’s trust and had no conscience.

In her impact statement, Suzanne said, "His number one responsibility was to ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug‑free. But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug use, arranged for one source of supply and then another.”

Suzanne told Melissa about Kenneth’s connection to Matthew’s death, "You don’t feel betrayed, you feel heartbroken. You feel empty. As a mother… I feel as though my life has been permanently changed.”

Ahead of the sentencing, Judge Garnett received powerful impact statements from Matthew’s family, including Suzanne and his sister Madeline, who didn’t hold back on the assistant that Matthew knew for over 30 years.

Madeline alleged, “He had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die.”

Aside from Iwamasa, Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez have all been convicted in connection with Perry’s death.

Are the five convictions a closing chapter in the criminal process for Matthew’s family?

Suzanne answered, “I hope so."

Outside of the courthouse, Iwamasa’s lawyer Alan Eisner told the press after the sentencing, “Kenny wants to express his deepest sympathy for the part he played in the death of Matthew Perry. Mr. Perry was a man, a friend, his boss, someone he had the deepest affection for. He's been devastated since his death and he continues to be devastated. I do want to emphasize that Kenny acted at all times at the direction of Mr. Perry, obtained ketamine at the direction of Mr. Perry, administered ketamine to Mr. Perry at his direction. And as his employee Kenny wishes he could have had the strength to push back and say no. And for that he will always be remorseful."

Matthew’s stepfather Keith Morrison reacted to the sentence outside the courtroom, telling the press including “Extra," “I would have given him more. The sentencing guidelines are pretty strict, so I get it.”

When asked how the family is handling the sentence, Keith shared, “His mother is truly broken. That makes me very sad. His siblings have obviously taken it hard, too, especially the two sisters who happen to be here today… his sisters profoundly so."

As for Iwamasa’s courtroom apology, Keith commented, “He said something like, ‘I hope you know that Matthew loved you.’ Of course we knew. It was the kind of thing that Kenny would say, to take ownership of something that everybody already had.”

Keith described Kenneth’s mention of Matthew as “manipulation.”