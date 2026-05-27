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More details are emerging about NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s death on May 21.

In his death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, it was revealed that “a chain of events” led to Busch’s sudden passing.

According to the docs, Busch was battling bacterial pneumonia for “days to weeks” before it turned into sepsis, which resulted in "rapid and overwhelming associated complications.”

The medical examiner determined that Busch most likely only had sepsis for a day before his death.

The doc noted that the sepsis caused small clots to form and block blood flow to vital organs, which then resulted in hemorrhagic shock.

Hemorrhagic shock happens when there is severe bleeding.

In a 911 call obtained by TMZ, a caller told the dispatcher that Busch was "producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.”

Busch died a day later at the age of 41.

“Extra” spoke with Dr. Armand Dorian, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, who said sepsis can be a hidden killer, spreading quickly without urgent treatment.

“Anybody can get pneumonia at any age, and when it progresses it turns into sepsis and then septic shock,” he explained. “So the reasons for the progression could be many. Most notably it is going to be when you have other medical conditions or you delay getting treated.”

He went on, “So what sepsis actually is, it is the complication of an infection… and when that progresses, it creates all these symptoms that we basically call sepsis. What that means is that your body starts to be unable to regulate itself, the blood pressure drops, your temperature… it drops below normal, you start becoming confused, and you go into shock, which is basically a state that 50 percent of the time you die from.”

Noting how dangerous it is, Dr. Dorian shared, “Sepsis is the number one killer for hospitalized patients, so it is not something new — it is very prevalent. It is just unfortunate when people don’t get treatment quickly enough.”

How is it treated? Dr. Dorian said, “Time is of essence. The main thing that needs to be done is you need to get antibiotics to start killing the bacteria that is inside your system, the second really important thing is to give you a lot of IV fluids… and finally oxygen… to keep you sustained.”