Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso': 'My Guy' (Exclusive)

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of their new rom-com “Office Romance.”

Terri said, " Brett, you wrote this specifically for Jennifer. Yes? What would you have done if she said no?”

Goldstein replied, “We wouldn't have made it. It was me and Joe Kelly and we sent her the script with a letter that said, 'You're at the top of our list. It's a list of one. If you say no, we're not going to make this film. No pressure.’”

Terri said to Jennifer, “So when you got that note, what did you think?”

J.Lo replied, “I was flattered, obviously, and I read it right away and I wanted to do it, but I couldn't do it right then. It was, like, almost a year later that I kind of revisited it and I was like, ‘Whatever happened to that script?' and funnily enough when I asked about it… they were like, ‘Funny you asked. Just yesterday they called again. They've done some tweaks and they want you to read it again. And will you do it?’ And a few months later we were on set.”

Brett added, “It was magic. It was. It was very easy.”

Jen is a huge 'Ted Lasso’ fan and called Brett’s Roy Kent her favorite character on the show.

She gushed, "Roy Kent. That's my guy. That's my guy. I love him and Keeley. I mean, it's why I watched the show. I was a huge, huge fan. And so, I was very excited when I heard that he wrote a script for me. I was like, 'What? Roy Kent? Are you kidding me? Yes.’”

Terri said, “So, the chemistry between the two of you is electric on-screen. So, did that come naturally? Did you have to work at that? How did that work?”

Jen said, “You know, sometimes it is natural. Sometimes you have to work at it. With us, it was very kind of, like, easy right from the beginning.”

Brett added, “From the beginning… But I think that, but then Jennifer is such a good actor, she could probably have chemistry with a bin. So, I don't know… For me, I go, 'Yeah, it was natural, but for her, it might have been a real grind. I don't know.’"

Jen, “No, not at all. It was super easy."

JLo shows off her body in a bikini in the film, but said, “It was a beach scene.”

Brett basically bares it all himself in this one! Smiling, he joked, "Yeah. What is this film?”

He went on, "It is a love letter to workaholics. I'm a workaholic… We wanted to make a film about a romantic comedy where the work matters.”

“It was a lot of fun,” Jen said. "We had a good time and I think people are going to have a good time watching it.”