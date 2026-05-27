A24

Check out the newly released trailer for Robert Pattinson’s film “Primetime.”

The movie centers on the making of Dateline NBC program “To Catch a Predator,” with Pattinson playing journalist Chris Hansen.

The true-crime series focused on Hansen’s efforts to catch child predators by teaming up with law enforcement and decoys, who impersonated minors online. The series aired 20 episodes over three years until 2007.

In the teaser, Pattinson transforms into Hansen, saying, "What would have happened if I wasn’t here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Would you agree?”

"Do you watch television? Well, there’s something you should know. I’m Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC — and you’re able to be a part of television history,” Pattinson’s Hansen said.