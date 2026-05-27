‘Emily in Paris’ Actor Pierre Deny Dies After ‘Sudden & Severe’ ALS Diagnosis

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024

French actor Pierre Deny has died at just 69.

His daughters confirmed the news to French outlet TF1, stating, "It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS."

American audiences knew Deny from “Emily in Paris” Seasons 3 and 4 as Louis de Léon, the CEO of JVMA and father to Nicolas (Paul Forman).

The actor, however, had a long career starting in the 1980s with roles in French TV shows like "Sous Le Soleil," "Une femme d’honneur" and "Cinq soeurs.”

He recently appeared in "Camping Paradis" and "Le Fil d’Ariane” and starred in 300 episodes of the French soap “Demain Nous Appartient” from 2017 to 2023.

Forman remembered his onscreen dad on Instagram Stories, writing, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Pierre Deny. It was a privilege to work alongside him and to witness his warmth and talent up close. Thinking of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace."