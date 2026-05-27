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Two months after his death, “Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets’ autopsy report has been released.

In the report, obtained by Us Weekly, his toxicology results were negative.

Sheets’ blood was tested for drugs like benzos, cocaine, and fentanyl. According to the autopsy report, there were no drugs in Sheets’ system.

The report also noted Sheets’ multiple tattoos and said, “The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished adult male.”

His death was ruled a suicide.

Previously, police told TMZ that Sheets, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Lake Havasu home.