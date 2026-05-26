Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She Had a Facelift After Being ‘Strongly’ Against Them

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Rosie O’Donnell recently had a facelift after being “morally” against them in the past.

The 64-year-old took to Substack to explain her decision in a poem.

She wrote, "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never - ever.”

Rosie thought of it as a “betrayal” of feminism and aging, but shared, “And then I lost 50 pounds…”

"It wasn’t wrinkles— it was gravity,” she said. "I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is melting with intention.”

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The comedian tried to think of it as “natural” and “earned,” adding, "There’s a point where acceptance starts to feel like lying.”

She admitted, "So I started just gathering information— which is what women say when they are absolutely considering something they swore they’d never do.”

Her 13-year-old Clay was completely against. Clay told her, “You earned your wrinkles” and “Young women look up to you.”

The comment that really landed, was when the teen said, “I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it.”

O’Donnell confessed, "And what was wild is — she sounded exactly like me. Like my younger, more certain, more morally rigid self had somehow moved into my house. And was now judging my face. It really threw me."

Rosie delayed the procedure for months after that, writing, "And then I had this quiet realization: if I’m teaching clay anything, it can’t be that my body belongs to an idea either. Even a good idea. Even feminism.”

She went on, "Because that’s still not freedom — that’s just a different authority telling you what you’re allowed to do with your own face."

The star continued, "I want them to grow up in a world where they don't feel like they have to change but also knows they can, if they want to, without losing moral standing in their own life.”

In January, Rosie had her facelift. She shared, “Right before I went under, I grabbed my doctor's hand and said ‘I will never say, "God, I wish you did more."' And I meant it.”

As for the results, O’Donnell said, “I wanted to still be me, just… less haunted. And I do look like me - A slightly more well-rested emotionally stable version of me.”

She went on, "And here’s the thing—no one has noticed. Not one person. Not a friend, not a stranger, not even people who owe me compliments."

Rosie added, "My teen daughter, has not said a word. Nothing. I went through a full existential feminist crisis, had my face and neck surgically altered, and the result is… zippo.”

She called this the “best possible outcome."