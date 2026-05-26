Backgrid

“Sound of Music” legend Julie Andrews, 90, has been keeping a low profile over the past few years, but she made a rare appearance for the World Parkinson’s Congress conference.

In a video message, Andrews told attendees, "Good evening, everyone. I'm Julie Andrews and I'm pleased to welcome you to the seventh World Parkinson's Congress. Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease.”

Sitting on a couch in a gray crewneck sweater, Julie acknowledged how devastating Parkinson’s disease is.

She said, "May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you.”

It was Julie’s first appearance in two years.

The last time that she attended a public event in person was for the "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” in 2023.

Backgrid

Julie posed with Kristin Chenoweth and Carol, her friend of over six decades.

Julie is the godmother of Carol’s daughter Emma Walton Hamilton.

In 2024, Julie and Emma sat down for a pre-taped interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" to promote their audiobook “Waiting in the Wings.”