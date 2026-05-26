Jessi Draper & Marciano Brunette Hit AMAs Red Carpet amid Her Divorce

Francis Specker/CBS

Two months ago, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper’s husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce.

Jordan’s filing came after Jessi admitted to engaging in an emotional affair with “Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette on the third season of the show.

Over the weekend, Jessi and Marciano had everyone talking by hitting the red carpet together at the American Music Awards.

At the star-studded event, Jessi told People magazine, "I am single, and we're just spending time together.”

She added, "I'm going through a divorce, so I'm not trying to be in anything serious. We had a connection, so we're just revisiting that. And he's really been there for me. He knows my history — what I've been through — and we're having fun right now.”

Marciano quipped, “I’m having fun.”

In April, Jessi and Marciano were spotted getting cozy with each other in a Nashville bar in photos obtained by TMZ.