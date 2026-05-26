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“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams and his wife Alejandra Onieva recently tied the knot and now it looks like they are expanding their family!

Alejandra was seemingly spotted with a baby bump during an outing with Jesse in Los Feliz.

On the same day, Alejandra was also seen on a grocery run at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

For her casual day out, Alejandra opted for a white crop top that showed off her belly and a blue denim jacket and matching cargo pants.

Last week, Alejandra took to Instagram to subtly announce her pregnancy.

Along with a video of her visible baby bump, she captioned the post, “✨vida✨.”

TMZ recently reported that Jesse and Alejandra wed months ago.

The two, who met on the set of “Hotel Costiera,” have been together since at least 2025.

They were spotted kissing in Milan in September while promoting the TV series.