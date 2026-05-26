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Nearly a month after filing for divorce, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Janel Parrish and her ex Chris Long have reached a settlement.

Last week, the two filed a proposed judgment in Los Angeles, indicating that they’ve reached an agreement on property and spousal support, in court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

Since they have no kids together, the divorce was seemingly less complicated with no child support or custody to be considered.

The news came over a month after it was reported that they had been separated for a several months.

In April, Parrish confirmed the split on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you all for the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they’ve truly meant the world. After 10 beautiful years together, including seven years of marriage, Chris and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

Janel went on, “There is still so much love and respect between us, and I’m deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support.”