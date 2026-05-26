BTS Takes Top Prize at 2026 American Music Awards

BTS scored big at the 2026 American Music Awards!

The K-pop group — including RM, j-hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, SUGA, V and Jin — won in all three of their categories as they marked their first time at the award show in four years.

BTS took home Best Male K-Pop Artist, Song of the Summer for “Swim,” and the night’s top prize: Artist of the Year!

RM told fans in their artist of the year acceptance speech, “ARMYs, we did it once again!”

He went on, “It’s an honor to have this precious award after everyone done their military service. Our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, go to ARMYs all over the world, who stood by us for the past 13 years. Thank you so much.”

J-hope spoke of their new album, saying, “We’ve had such an overwhelming response to this album. Honestly, thank you for embracing ‘Arirang’ and every single song on this album that you helped chart. We’re so grateful.”

Fans were also treated to a pre-taped performance of their song “Hooligan” from their world tour stop at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium the night before.

Other big winners who took home three awards on Monday night included: Bruno Mars, Katseye, Sabrina Carpenter, the Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI and Sombr.

The night also included standout live performances by Sombr, Katseye, Karol G, Teyana Taylor, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pussycat Dolls, New Kids on the Block and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Billy Idol.

Fans were also treated to a Black Eyed Peas reunion! Fergie joined Will.i.am, Taboo, and Apl.de.ap onstage to accept Best Throwback Song for 2010's "Rock That Body.”