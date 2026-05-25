Top 5 Hottest Hollywood Couples of Summer: Harry & Zoë, Kim & Lewis, and More!

Backgrid

Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz talking marriage and a baby?

And are Kim Kardashian and F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton racing to the altar?

We’re breaking down the top five hottest Hollywood couples of summer.

Harry reportedly put a ring on it after eight months of dating.

“Extra” spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who shared his take on the couple.

Carlos shared, “Babies are on their mind, at least on his. He wants to be a father and sources told us that they could be pregnant in a minute. He wants to be a dad.”

Page Six recently reported that Harry and Zoë could get married in an intimate wedding in the U.K. at Christmas.

Kim and Lewis have gone from 0 to 60 after years of being friends!

Carlos told us, “He’s been spending time with Kim’s kids, so this is the real deal.”

They have reportedly been looking for homes together, but pump the brakes since they supposedly only want a love nest!

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi could be the it couple of the summer!

They were recently reported having a makeout session at Coachella.

Carlos called Kendall and Jacob “an item,” adding, “They have known each other for a very long time. They are taking things slow; they’re not in any rush.”

Jacob’s ex Kaia Gerber is getting serious with Louis Pullman, even attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are another couple taking things to the next level.