Hip-Hop Legend Rob Base, Who 'Came to Get Down,' Dies at 59

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Rob Base, a pioneering hip-hop performer who — with the late DJ EZ-Rock — went platinum with the single "It Takes Two," has died at 59.

The Harlem MC's death was confirmed via a statement posted to his Instagram page.

It read, "Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer. 💔"



"Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world," it went on. "Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten."



"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives" it concluded.

His creative partner, whom he had met in the back of their elementary school class, died in 2014.

The duo scored a record deal with Profile in 1987 based on their self-produced single "DJ Interview," released the year before.

They immediately tasted success with their debut label single, 1988's "It Takes Two." The irrepressible party song, which sampled the James Brown and Lyn Collins tune "Think (About It)" from 1972, became a Top 40 hit. His opening rap — "I wanna rock right now / I'm Rob Base and I came to get down" — is one of the most identifiable self call-outs in music history.

Their follow-up single, "Joy and Pain" from 1989, sampled Maze feat. Frankie Beverly's 1977 hit of the same title. It is well-remembered and was a hot seller but missed the Top 40.

The duo's "It Takes Two" album is certified seven-times platinum.

Base dropped his solo debut, "The Incredible Base," in 1989. The duo's sophomore — and final — album was "Break of Dawn" (1994).

They released a final single, "Ready 2 Party," in 1999.