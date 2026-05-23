'30 Rock' Actor Grizz Chapman Dies at 52

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Grizz Chapman, the actor remembered as Grizz on "30 Rock," died Friday. He was 52.

Chapman's passing was announced on Facebook by his "30 Rock" on-screen sidekick Kevin Brown, who played Dot Com on the long-running sitcom.

TMZ confirmed Chapman's death with the actor's rep Saideh A. Brown.

His manager told TMZ Chapman had been "struggling to stay alive," and was in need of another kidney transplant. He had received a new kidney in 2010.

The Brooklyn-born Chapman, who stood 7' tall, played physically imposing but soft-hearted muscle on the series, which ran from 2006-2013. The fictional Grizz, who was on 80 of "30 Rock's" 139 episodes, was part of the entourage of iconic sketch comedian Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan, on "TGS with Tracy Jordan," the show within the show.

He also guested on "Blue Bloods" (2013), "The Blacklist" (2015), and "The Good Fight" (2018), and was in the films "Life of the Party" (2013), "Home" (2013), "Are You Joking?" (2014), "The Cobbler" (2014), and "Lucky Number" (2015).