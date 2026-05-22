Prince William’s Sweet Words for Kate Middleton Following Her Cancer Battle

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Prince William gushed over his wife Kate Middleton during an interview on the U.K.’s Heart Radio on Friday.

The couple has been through a lot in recent years after Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, and announced she was in remission in 2025.

William shared, “She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife and, literally, our family couldn’t cope without her. She’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”

He went on to say he’s "so proud” of Kate,” adding, "She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly.”

Referencing Kate's recent trip to Italy to the Northern city of Reggio Emilia as part of her organization the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, he said, “She’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. I’m really glad it went really well.”

He revealed, “She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She’s a proper pro on early years. Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she’s got lined up, ready to read. I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”

William also shed some light on his “chaotic” home life with Kate as he talked about their morning routine with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 7.

He said, "It can be it depends if there is a guitar lesson or a music lesson, you have to get the guitar in the car, no we aren’t taking the car, are we boarding are we not, are we seeing friends or are we not, all of that going on in the morning."

In another relatable admission, he revealed, "There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually. Louis will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, William was asked if he’s attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding! In 2024, he met the couple in the U.K. during Taylor’s Eras tour.