Kyle Busch 911 Call Reveals He Was Coughing Up Blood

A 911 call obtained by TMZ reveals NASCAR legend Kyle Busch suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, the day before he died.

The call to a racing facility in Concord, North Carolina, reveals Kyle was awake and lying on the floor of a bathroom at the complex.

The caller states, "I've got an individual that's short of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.” They also confirmed, “He is awake. He's awake. He's awake.”

Sources also told The Associated Press that Busch became unresponsive in the Chevrolet racing simulator on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old was rushed to a hospital for what family members have called a “severe illness.” He died on Thursday.

The race car driver's death came three days before he was set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earlier this month, Busch asked for medical assistance after competing in a race at Watkins Glen International.

He radioed his team, “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please.”

“I’m going to need a shot,” Busch told his team.

At the time, FOX Sports’ Mike Joy explained that Busch was battling a “sinus cold.”

Following his death, NASCAR said in a statement, “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series,” the statement continued.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

NASCAR ended the lengthy statement, saying, “During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”